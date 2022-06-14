Giovanni van Bronckhorst is embarking on his first summer transfer window since taking charge of Rangers last season and the Dutchman will be eager to build his own squad.

The Ibrox club will be determined to regain the Scottish Premiership title after letting their grasp on the trophy slip through their fingers last term.

The Light Blues also have Champions League qualifiers to overcome before reaching the group stage, so Van Bronckhorst will be actively looking to strengthen his first-team squad.

Former Hearts centre-back John Souttar has been the only new arrival so far this summer, while Conno Goldson handed the club a welcome boost by signing a new four-year deal.

Experienced campaigners Steven Davis and Scott Arfield have also extended their stay by a further year but fans will demand new faces if they are to continue to compete on numerous fronts next season.

So who have Rangers already been linked with so far this summer? GlasgowWorld takes a look at 15 players that are on the club’s radar.

Undefined: gallery

1. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) 23yo - Left-back has been heavily linked with Rangers. His parent club Stoke City are reluctant to sell their star defender, who would cost around an £6million. Signed a contract extension with the Championship outfit last November, keeping him at the Potters until 2025 but looks an exciting prospect. Photo Sales

2. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) 25yo - Striker is well known to Rangers after spending the majority of his career in Scotland. The Sunderland talisman scored 26 times in 53 appearances for the North East club and fired the Black Cats to promotion via the Play-Off Final at Wembley. Rumoured to be the club’s ‘No1’ signing target. Photo Sales

3. Berke Ozer (Free agent) 22yo - Goalkeeper has reportedly been offered a deal by the Glasgow giants. Spent four years at Turkish side Fenerbahce, mainly as a back-up but gained first-team experience on loan in Belgium with Westerlo. Now searching for regular football elsewhere ans Govan could be a possible destination. Photo Sales

4. Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) 20yo - Striker is a product of Aston Villa’s youth academy and netted seven goals in 20 appearances in a loan stint at Preston North End during the second half of last season. Steven Gerrard’s relationship with the Gers could work in their favour should they decide to make a move for the England Under-21 international. Photo Sales