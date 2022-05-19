It wasn’t meant to be for Rangers in their first European final in 14 years as they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt - but their fans made the occasion one to remember.

Rangers fans turned out in their tens of thousands in hope of their team winning their first European trophy in 50 years.

The clash between the Light Blues and Eintracht Frankfurt saw 38,842 fans in attendance in this year’s Europa League final - the same stage of the competition they reached in 2008.

However, it wasn’t meant to be for the Glaswegian club, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side losing 5-4 on penalties in Seville.

Supporters flocked to the streets of Spain to watch their beloved Gers and soaked up the Seville weather as well.

They did all they could to will Rangers to victory off the pitch, with an array of fans from all ages in the city for the fixture, as well as watching back home.

From haircuts for the occasions to bagpipes galore, here are some brilliant photos taken from the outing on Wednesday evening.

1. A fan plays the bagpipes ahead of the match. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. One supporter marks the final with a Europa League logo haircut. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Rangers fans in full voice ahead of the final, with one donning a sombrero. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Rangers fans take their seats ahead of the game. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales