Rangers are one of 16 clubs left in the Europa League but they will need to fight uphill against clubs like Liverpool to go all the way again.

The Light Blues drew 2-2 with Benfica on Thursday night in Lisbon. It sets them up nicely for the return leg at Ibrox next week, with Benfica having never lost on home soil in UEFA's second tier competition.

Liverpool, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma are just some of the big clubs that could await Philippe Clement's side if they all make it through to the last eight. What is clear is that Rangers will be underdogs in most ties, with only three other sides in the competition have smaller squad valuations, it would appear. But as their run to the Europa League final in 2022 shows, games are not always decided by finances at this level.

Transfermarkt ranks each remaining club's market value based on each player having an individual valuation. Glasgow World looks at where Rangers rank on this in comparison to the likes of Liverpool.

1 . Liverpool (England) €868.75m (£740.2m)

2 . Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) €566.55m (£482.7m)

3 . AC Milan (Italy) €566.55m (£446.8m)