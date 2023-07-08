A number of professional footballers have previously admitted they have a close affinity to the Ibrox club.

As the countdown to the 2023/24 season continues, Rangers boss Michael Beale has been busy assembling his new-look squad in the summer transfer market - adding SIX new recruits to date.

The Light Blues are determined to close the gap on reigning champions Celtic and will aim to qualify for the Champions League group stage for a second successive year as the current crop of players attempt to create the next chapter in the club’s history books.

Rangers are renowned for having one of the most passionate fanbases in world football and a number of professional footballers - both past and present - who have NOT had the chance to pull on the Royal Blue jersey are well known for being avid followers of the club.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 16 famous players who have confessed to being a fan of the Gers...

1 . Oli McBurnie Revealing why he became a Rangers fan in 2020, the Sheffield United striker has never made any secret of his affection for the club. Despite growing up in Leeds, McBurnie admitted to having “no choice” in the matter due to his dad, grandma and brother all being big fans.

2 . Gary McAllister Former Leeds and Coventry star McAllister previously admitted in an interview his biggest regret was not signing for Rangers during his playing days. Served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard during his Ibrox reign. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3 . James Morrison Ex-Scotland international Morrison once expressed his desire to join his boyhood heroes after idolising Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup during his teenage years. Unfortunately, the midfielder never got the chance to emulate those club legends.

4 . Robbie Fowler The Liverpool great has just taken charge of a second tier side in Saudi Arabia and previously declared he wanted to finish his playing career with Glasgow Rangers, stating: “I must admit playing for them one day is something I have often thought about.”