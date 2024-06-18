Celtic and Rangers will be keen to do more transfer business this summer - and could they look across the border?

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers currently has striker Adam Idah and midfielder Paulo Bernardo in his sights, but more players could arrive even if he lands those two targets. Philippe Clement meanwhile has signed Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala for his Rangers plans.

According to the Premier League website, a host of players from the top 20 English clubs last season have been released or currently heading for free agency. That includes stars from Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham, Liverpool and all the rest.

Both clubs have gone shopping in England before but will they attempt to try and tempt some more players over the border? Wages would no doubt be a factor but the draw of European football could be a draw.

So looking at all the candidates, here are 16 who could be possible contenders for Rangers and Celtic transfers.

1 . Jamal Lowe Last club: Bournemouth | Getty Images

2 . Ryan Fredericks Last club: Bournemouth | Getty Images

3 . Cedric Soares Last club: Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images