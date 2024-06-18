16 Premier League stars Rangers and Celtic could sign for free this summer including Man Utd + Tottenham stars

By Ben Banks
Published 18th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 19:13 BST

Man Utd and Tottenham stars are amongst the players available to Rangers and Celtic this summer.

Celtic and Rangers will be keen to do more transfer business this summer - and could they look across the border?

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers currently has striker Adam Idah and midfielder Paulo Bernardo in his sights, but more players could arrive even if he lands those two targets. Philippe Clement meanwhile has signed Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala for his Rangers plans.

According to the Premier League website, a host of players from the top 20 English clubs last season have been released or currently heading for free agency. That includes stars from Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham, Liverpool and all the rest.

Both clubs have gone shopping in England before but will they attempt to try and tempt some more players over the border? Wages would no doubt be a factor but the draw of European football could be a draw.

So looking at all the candidates, here are 16 who could be possible contenders for Rangers and Celtic transfers.

Last club: Bournemouth

1. Jamal Lowe

Last club: Bournemouth | Getty Images

Last club: Bournemouth

2. Ryan Fredericks

Last club: Bournemouth | Getty Images

Last club: Arsenal

3. Cedric Soares

Last club: Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Last club: Arsenal

4. Mohamed Elneny

Last club: Arsenal Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueTottenhamManchester United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.