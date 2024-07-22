Rangers transfer chat fails to disappear and the noise will only ramp up the closer we get to August.
The Ibrox side have plenty of work still to carry out in terms of incomings and outgoings, with six deals signed, sealed and delivered earlier in the summer. Former Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has been recruited to battle for the No.1 jersey with Jack Butland, while Oscar Cortes, Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala and Hamza Igamane have also signed long-term contracts.
More new arrivals have been put on hold after boss Philippe Clement stated the club will need to move players on before finding themselves in a position to recruit more players. Talk of potential departures has been rife in recent weeks, with James Tavernier, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Ianis Hagi, Connor Goldson and Scott Wright all linked with moves elsewhere.
Having missed out several targets including Jose Cordoba, Damian Garcia, Ben Johnson, Nathaniel Adjei and Yusuf Kabadayi during this window, Clement now faces a race against the clock to get his revamped squad prepared for the new season and in a position where they can make an immediate impact in Europe with Champions League qualifiers looming large.
Here, we take a look at 16 rumours still on the go and the likelihood of them happening. A zero on the scale means there’s no chance it happens, and a 10 means it’s a go that a deal will happen surrounding that player this summer. We have only one player meeting the 10 criteria, so take a look at what we think of the Rangers rumour runners and riders.
