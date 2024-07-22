16 Rangers transfer rumours ranked as one deal being lined up and Sevilla star to Ibrox assessed

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 19:05 BST

A Sevilla star and an Australian international are amongst those who feature on our Rangers rumour rating system.

Rangers transfer chat fails to disappear and the noise will only ramp up the closer we get to August.

The Ibrox side have plenty of work still to carry out in terms of incomings and outgoings, with six deals signed, sealed and delivered earlier in the summer. Former Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has been recruited to battle for the No.1 jersey with Jack Butland, while Oscar Cortes, Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala and Hamza Igamane have also signed long-term contracts.

More new arrivals have been put on hold after boss Philippe Clement stated the club will need to move players on before finding themselves in a position to recruit more players. Talk of potential departures has been rife in recent weeks, with James Tavernier, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Ianis Hagi, Connor Goldson and Scott Wright all linked with moves elsewhere.

Having missed out several targets including Jose Cordoba, Damian Garcia, Ben Johnson, Nathaniel Adjei and Yusuf Kabadayi during this window, Clement now faces a race against the clock to get his revamped squad prepared for the new season and in a position where they can make an immediate impact in Europe with Champions League qualifiers looming large.

Here, we take a look at 16 rumours still on the go and the likelihood of them happening. A zero on the scale means there’s no chance it happens, and a 10 means it’s a go that a deal will happen surrounding that player this summer. We have only one player meeting the 10 criteria, so take a look at what we think of the Rangers rumour runners and riders.

Interest has been revived with a bid in excess of £7million rejected for the attacker. The club are long-term admirers of the highly-rated EFL star, but Wolves and Brentford are also ready to battle for the 23-year-old.

1. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle to Rangers) - 5/10

Interest has been revived with a bid in excess of £7million rejected for the attacker. The club are long-term admirers of the highly-rated EFL star, but Wolves and Brentford are also ready to battle for the 23-year-old. | Getty Images

A lifelong Gers fan, the Scotland international recently moved to cool interest in him from the club he started in the youth system at. Was being tracked by the Ibrox scouting department but he poured cold water over the prospect of leaving Carrow Road with two years still to run on his contract plus the option of a further year.

2. Kenny McLean (Norwich City to Rangers) - 2/10

A lifelong Gers fan, the Scotland international recently moved to cool interest in him from the club he started in the youth system at. Was being tracked by the Ibrox scouting department but he poured cold water over the prospect of leaving Carrow Road with two years still to run on his contract plus the option of a further year. | Getty Images

The son of late former Arsenal and Everton frontman Kevin is a free agent after leaving Stoke City having failed to agree a new deal. Was previously a Celtic target back in 2020 and would boost the Gers attacking options. Still to enter the twilight stage of his career and the Gers would only have to cover his wages rather than coughing up a fee.

3. Tyrese Campbell (Free agent to Rangers) - 8/10

The son of late former Arsenal and Everton frontman Kevin is a free agent after leaving Stoke City having failed to agree a new deal. Was previously a Celtic target back in 2020 and would boost the Gers attacking options. Still to enter the twilight stage of his career and the Gers would only have to cover his wages rather than coughing up a fee. | Getty Images

The Moroccan attacker ended transfer speculation in him by signing a bumper five-year deal with PSV Eindhoven earlier this month. He has chosen to remain in the Netherlands and admits he turned down a move to Ibrox after being given a glowing appraisal by former SFA development chief Mark Wotte.

4. Couhaib Driouech (Excelsior Rotterdam to Rangers) - 0/10

The Moroccan attacker ended transfer speculation in him by signing a bumper five-year deal with PSV Eindhoven earlier this month. He has chosen to remain in the Netherlands and admits he turned down a move to Ibrox after being given a glowing appraisal by former SFA development chief Mark Wotte. | Transfermarkt

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementTransfer rumours
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice