Rangers transfer chat fails to disappear and the noise will only ramp up the closer we get to August.

The Ibrox side have plenty of work still to carry out in terms of incomings and outgoings, with six deals signed, sealed and delivered earlier in the summer. Former Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has been recruited to battle for the No.1 jersey with Jack Butland, while Oscar Cortes, Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala and Hamza Igamane have also signed long-term contracts.

More new arrivals have been put on hold after boss Philippe Clement stated the club will need to move players on before finding themselves in a position to recruit more players. Talk of potential departures has been rife in recent weeks, with James Tavernier, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Ianis Hagi, Connor Goldson and Scott Wright all linked with moves elsewhere.

Having missed out several targets including Jose Cordoba, Damian Garcia, Ben Johnson, Nathaniel Adjei and Yusuf Kabadayi during this window, Clement now faces a race against the clock to get his revamped squad prepared for the new season and in a position where they can make an immediate impact in Europe with Champions League qualifiers looming large.

Here, we take a look at 16 rumours still on the go and the likelihood of them happening. A zero on the scale means there’s no chance it happens, and a 10 means it’s a go that a deal will happen surrounding that player this summer. We have only one player meeting the 10 criteria, so take a look at what we think of the Rangers rumour runners and riders.

1 . Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle to Rangers) - 5/10 Interest has been revived with a bid in excess of £7million rejected for the attacker. The club are long-term admirers of the highly-rated EFL star, but Wolves and Brentford are also ready to battle for the 23-year-old. | Getty Images

2 . Kenny McLean (Norwich City to Rangers) - 2/10 A lifelong Gers fan, the Scotland international recently moved to cool interest in him from the club he started in the youth system at. Was being tracked by the Ibrox scouting department but he poured cold water over the prospect of leaving Carrow Road with two years still to run on his contract plus the option of a further year. | Getty Images

3 . Tyrese Campbell (Free agent to Rangers) - 8/10 The son of late former Arsenal and Everton frontman Kevin is a free agent after leaving Stoke City having failed to agree a new deal. Was previously a Celtic target back in 2020 and would boost the Gers attacking options. Still to enter the twilight stage of his career and the Gers would only have to cover his wages rather than coughing up a fee. | Getty Images