Rangers and Celtic are gearing up for the new season and both could do with some defensive renovations.
Connor Goldson has departed Ibrox and that leaves Phillppe Clement a stalwart short at the back. John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Ben Davies are amongst the senior options with new boy Clinton Nsiala, but fans will crave a Goldson replacement.
Cameron Carter-Vickers is the Celtic leader in defence but with Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Stephen Welsh and Yuki Kobayashi struggling to move Liam Scales out the team, a central defender could be sought by Brendan Rodgers. With a few names linked to his side, it would appear it’s an area they are trying to bolster.
There are still free agents out there, like a Liverpool hero and a star recently exiting AC Milan. Looking at 17 possible options, these are some players who could come without the burden of transfer fee pressure.
