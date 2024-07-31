They are both in the striker market so what does the bargain bin have in store for Rangers and Celtic?

At Ibrox, Cyriel Dessers was left to carry much of the load last season. He has been linked with moves away this summer and with summer Hamza Igamane taking time to get up to speed, the Light Blues are light when it comes to firepower.

Brendan Rodgers is in hot pursuit of Adam Idah after his Celtic loan spell last summer but that deal isn’t done yet. He also wants two senior forwards on top of Kyogo after Oh’s exit, which means another forward could be sought.

We take a look at 17 free agent options who could appeal to Rangers or Celtic. There is plenty of Champions League experience which will be of benefit to both, while younger options prove more of a wildcard move. Have a look at the possible candidates.

1 . Wissam Ben Yedder Last club: Monaco | Icon Sport via Getty Images

2 . Andy Delort Last club: Umm Salal | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Mohamed Konate Last club: Akhmat Grozny | AFP via Getty Images