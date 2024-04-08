17 pundits give Rangers vs Celtic verdicts from Fabrizio Romano to EPL icon as ref 'embarrassment' called out

Rangers vs Celtic has thrown up several pundit reactions from former Premier League stars to club legends.

By Ben Banks
Published 8th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 17:09 BST

It was not short of drama and talking points were delivered as Rangers vs Celtic ended in a 3-3 draw.

Brendan Rodgers’ side blew their rivals out the water in the first half, with Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley goals giving them a two-goal cushion. Fabio Silva was deemed to have been fouled in the box by Alistair Johnston by VAR after ref John Beaton initially booked the Rangers forward for diving, and James Tavernier converter the spot-kick.

Abdallah Sima levelled things up and as Adam Idah thought he’d netted a late Celtic winner, Rabbi Matondo netted another Rangers leveller. The Hoops are top of the league by a point but their rivals can go top with a win in their game in hand against Dundee.

From Sky Sports, Sportsound, Sportscene, talkSPORT and social media, here are the best reactions from pundits across the UK football landscape on Rangers vs Celtic.

"The officiating is embarrassing our game. They’ve impacted the result in the biggest game of the season. Disgraceful."

1. Michael Stewart

"The officiating is embarrassing our game. They've impacted the result in the biggest game of the season. Disgraceful."

"Rangers were all over the place. Clement was able to get his team in at half-time and make a change that had a huge impact on the game. Celtic should have been out of sight, but Clement's side have been able to grind out results and they have done that today. For the neutral, it was an unbelievable game of football."

2. Kris Boyd

"Rangers were all over the place. Clement was able to get his team in at half-time and make a change that had a huge impact on the game. Celtic should have been out of sight, but Clement's side have been able to grind out results and they have done that today. For the neutral, it was an unbelievable game of football."

"Old Firm madness! Crazy 3-3 between Rangers and Celtic."

3. Fabrizio Romano

"Old Firm madness! Crazy 3-3 between Rangers and Celtic."

“It was a compelling game. It was a real treat for the neutral [but] I’m disappointed. From a Celtic point of view, it won’t feel like a defeat but one that got away from them.”

4. Neil Lennon

"It was a compelling game. It was a real treat for the neutral [but] I'm disappointed. From a Celtic point of view, it won't feel like a defeat but one that got away from them."

