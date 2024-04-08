It was not short of drama and talking points were delivered as Rangers vs Celtic ended in a 3-3 draw.
Brendan Rodgers’ side blew their rivals out the water in the first half, with Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley goals giving them a two-goal cushion. Fabio Silva was deemed to have been fouled in the box by Alistair Johnston by VAR after ref John Beaton initially booked the Rangers forward for diving, and James Tavernier converter the spot-kick.
Abdallah Sima levelled things up and as Adam Idah thought he’d netted a late Celtic winner, Rabbi Matondo netted another Rangers leveller. The Hoops are top of the league by a point but their rivals can go top with a win in their game in hand against Dundee.
From Sky Sports, Sportsound, Sportscene, talkSPORT and social media, here are the best reactions from pundits across the UK football landscape on Rangers vs Celtic.
