There will be no love lost in the fourth and final Old Firm of the season when Celtic face off against Rangers.
The momentum pendulum appears to have swung towards the weekend hosts at Parkhead, who hold a three-point advantage at the top of the league over Rangers. Philippe Clement’s side were smelling blood last time out in this fixture but a draw, then a defeat to Ross County and stalemate with Dundee, has left title hopes in flux.
Now a Celtic win in Glasgow’s east-end would all but seal glory for boss Brendan Rodgers, with a six-point lead and better goal difference with two games to go. The pundits have had their say on which way this going.
Multiple key factors are at play and decisive verdicts will be delivered - with one even going as far as rolling out the sacking theories ahead of next season. Here are what 17 pundits think of the weekend clash at Celtic Park.
1. Charlie Mulgrew (Sky Sports)
"Brendan Rodgers is right, you have got to go out and enjoy it, because that's what we grew up doing as football players, you grow up and want to play football to enjoy it. If you go and enjoy it, you know you are doing well. You will work harder if you are enjoying it, you will press higher, you will keep the ball. So he is bang on with 'go and have fun'. Obviously Rangers want to have fun as well, so it will be a great game." Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
2. Steven Davis
"Winning breeds confidence and you have that snowball effect. But, even so, Parkhead is a really tough place to go, especially with things so tight. There is pressure on both teams, that doesn’t change. But I do believe Rangers have the quality to go there and get the result that’s needed."
3. Billy Dodds (Sky)
"Go and win at Parkhead. It doesn't matter what. It's their last roll of the dice, isn't it? I've got a feeling it won't be as straightforward as what some people may think."
4. Paul Lambert (BBC)
"On current form and with Rangers’ record there not the best it would be an upset for everybody. Celtic look as if they’re bang on it again. They’re performing at the right time at this crucial part of the season."
