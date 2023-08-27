A host of professional sport stars have previously admitted they have a close affinity to the Ibrox club.

With the 2023/24 season in full swing and the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday, Rangers manager Michael Beale will be hoping to claim maximum points against fierce rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

The Light Blues host the current Premiership leaders for the first time since their dominant 3-0 win back in May - Beale’s first derby success at the fifth attempt.

Rangers are renowned for having a massive global following and a number of professional sport stars - both past and present - are well known for being avid followers of the club.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 19 famous players who have confessed to being a fan of the Gers...

1 . Lex Luger Former WWE wrestler Lex Luger revealed that he is a “big Rangers fan” due to his grandparents growing up on the outskirts of Glasgow. The former WCW champion has ties to Coatbridge on his mother’s side of the family.

2 . Oli McBurnie Revealing why he became a Rangers fan in 2020, the Sheffield United striker has never made any secret of his affection for the club. Despite growing up in Leeds, McBurnie admitted to having “no choice” in the matter due to his dad, grandma and brother all being big fans. Photo: Alex Livesey

3 . Drew McIntyre Ayrshire-born WWE professional wrestler, now based in Florida, is a diehard fan of the Ibrox men and has been pictured wearing his Rangers shirt at events backstage on several occasions.