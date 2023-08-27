Register
BREAKING
Team news: Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven starting line-ups confirmed
Team news: Celtic vs St Johnstone starting line-ups confirmed
Team news: Ross County vs Rangers starting line-ups confirmed
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

19 famous sport icons who follow Rangers including WWE, boxing and NFL stars - gallery

A host of professional sport stars have previously admitted they have a close affinity to the Ibrox club.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST

With the 2023/24 season in full swing and the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday, Rangers manager Michael Beale will be hoping to claim maximum points against fierce rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

The Light Blues host the current Premiership leaders for the first time since their dominant 3-0 win back in May - Beale’s first derby success at the fifth attempt.

Rangers are renowned for having a massive global following and a number of professional sport stars - both past and present - are well known for being avid followers of the club.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 19 famous players who have confessed to being a fan of the Gers...

Former WWE wrestler Lex Luger revealed that he is a “big Rangers fan” due to his grandparents growing up on the outskirts of Glasgow. The former WCW champion has ties to Coatbridge on his mother’s side of the family.

1. Lex Luger

Former WWE wrestler Lex Luger revealed that he is a “big Rangers fan” due to his grandparents growing up on the outskirts of Glasgow. The former WCW champion has ties to Coatbridge on his mother’s side of the family.

Revealing why he became a Rangers fan in 2020, the Sheffield United striker has never made any secret of his affection for the club. Despite growing up in Leeds, McBurnie admitted to having “no choice” in the matter due to his dad, grandma and brother all being big fans.

2. Oli McBurnie

Revealing why he became a Rangers fan in 2020, the Sheffield United striker has never made any secret of his affection for the club. Despite growing up in Leeds, McBurnie admitted to having “no choice” in the matter due to his dad, grandma and brother all being big fans. Photo: Alex Livesey

Ayrshire-born WWE professional wrestler, now based in Florida, is a diehard fan of the Ibrox men and has been pictured wearing his Rangers shirt at events backstage on several occasions.

3. Drew McIntyre

Ayrshire-born WWE professional wrestler, now based in Florida, is a diehard fan of the Ibrox men and has been pictured wearing his Rangers shirt at events backstage on several occasions.

A leading Scottish golfer on the DP World Tour, Marc Warren is a lifelong Rangers fan and has often addressed his love for the club during on-course interviews.

4. Marc Warren

A leading Scottish golfer on the DP World Tour, Marc Warren is a lifelong Rangers fan and has often addressed his love for the club during on-course interviews. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WWENFLScottish FootballStars