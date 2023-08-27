19 famous sport icons who follow Rangers including WWE, boxing and NFL stars - gallery
A host of professional sport stars have previously admitted they have a close affinity to the Ibrox club.
With the 2023/24 season in full swing and the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday, Rangers manager Michael Beale will be hoping to claim maximum points against fierce rivals Celtic at Ibrox.
The Light Blues host the current Premiership leaders for the first time since their dominant 3-0 win back in May - Beale’s first derby success at the fifth attempt.
Rangers are renowned for having a massive global following and a number of professional sport stars - both past and present - are well known for being avid followers of the club.
Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 19 famous players who have confessed to being a fan of the Gers...