Rangers and Celtic are often viewed as a gateway to the Premier League for some stars - but who has actually managed to walk that path.

The English top flight is where stars of today want to be right now, with huge financial incentives plus many of the top coaches and teams. To get there, some need to prove themselves at other levels first, with the high-pressure environment of Rangers and Celtic an ideal development spot.

Some are out on loan to other leagues from their Premier League sides, while one Hoops hero in particular has a transfer choice to make, but they will be keen to show their worth come the summer. Others are bonafide regulars for their clubs.

Including first-team managers as well as stars who have featured for Rangers or Celtic, here are 19 of the men who have been at either of the Glasgow rivals at one point in their career, and are now EPL players.

1 . Mikel Arteta (Rangers) Current club: Arsenal (manager)

2 . Kieran Tierney (Celtic) Current club: Arsenal (on loan at Real Sociedad)

3 . Virgil van Dijk (Celtic) Current club: Liverpool

4 . Andy Robertson (Celtic youth academy) Current club: Liverpool