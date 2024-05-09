20 famous Rangers fans in net worth order, including superstar chef and wrestler

Published 9th May 2024
A look at some of the most famous Rangers fans as the Gers prepare to take on Celtic in the Old Firm this weekend.

Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in the UK and beyond, with their reputation stretching far beyond Glasgow and the Isles. Ibrox is packed out week after week, while fans aplenty watch on television, be it in Scotland or overseas.

Given the club’s status as one of the most well-supported in the UK, it’s no surprise that the Gers have plenty of celebrity followers. With that in mind, we have rounded up a list of 20 celebrity Rangers fans along with their reported net worths, and many of these fans will likely be watching this weekend when Philippe Clement’s men take on Celtic in the Old Firm.

Reported net worth - £1.2m

1. Alan Hansen - ex-footballer

Reported net worth - £1.5m

2. Maya Jama - TV presenter

Reported net worth - £1.6m

3. Drew McIntyre - professional wrestler

Reported net worth - £1.9m

4. Tom Stoltman - strongman

