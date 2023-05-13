Register
20 famous Rangers fans, including presenters, singers and sport stars - gallery

Here are some of Rangers’ most high profile celebrity fans, including presenters, singers and more.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th May 2023, 23:46 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 01:00 BST

Rangers play host to Glasgow derby rivals Celtic for the final meeting between the two sides this season on Saturday - and Michael Beale’s side will be cheered on by several famous faces.

The Light Blues have amassed an impressive global following which includes several celebrity fans who will, no doubt, be tuning in to watch their club in the sixth Old Firm showdown of the campaign this weekend.

They include sport stars, actors and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 20 famous Rangers supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:

A young Robbie Williams is pictured in Glasgow en route to a Rangers vs Celtic match at Ibrox in August 1994. (Image: Twitter)

1. Robbie Williams

1. Robbie Williams

A young Robbie Williams is pictured in Glasgow en route to a Rangers vs Celtic match at Ibrox in August 1994. (Image: Twitter)

Arguably the most famous chef in the world, the foul-mouthed TV star played for the club when he was younger but injury ended his dream of becoming a professional football. Has recently teamed up with the club to launch a new Ibrox hospitality lounge.

2. Gordon Ramsay

2. Gordon Ramsay

Arguably the most famous chef in the world, the foul-mouthed TV star played for the club when he was younger but injury ended his dream of becoming a professional football. Has recently teamed up with the club to launch a new Ibrox hospitality lounge.

Ultravox singer and musician, who co-organised Live Aid was raised in a family of die hard Gers supporters. Born in Cambuslang, he often watches games.

3. Midge Ure

3. Midge Ure

Ultravox singer and musician, who co-organised Live Aid was raised in a family of die hard Gers supporters. Born in Cambuslang, he often watches games.

Scottish singer, actress and TV personality shouted 'We are the people!" during a game show appearance on Michael McIntyre's 'The Wheel'.

4. Lulu

4. Lulu

Scottish singer, actress and TV personality shouted ‘We are the people!” during a game show appearance on Michael McIntyre’s ‘The Wheel’.

