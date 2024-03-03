Rangers are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams in the world and have amassed a huge following not just in Glasgow, but across the globe. Almost 50,000 fans are attending Ibrox every other weekend on average while millions more watch the ‘Gers from wherever they call home.

Relentless domestic success alongside Old Firm rivals Celtic has seen Rangers catch the attention of millions and while the core of supporters remains as passionate as ever, there is no shortage of celebrity following.

From radio DJs and actors to professional wrestlers and even a well-known celebrity chef, Rangers has plenty of high profile supporters. Below, GlasgowWorld has ranked 20 by net worth.

1 . Alan Hansen - ex-footballer Reported net worth - £1.2m

2 . Maya Jama - TV presenter Reported net worth - £1.5m

3 . Drew McIntyre - professional wrestler Reported net worth - £1.6m