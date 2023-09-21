From Thomas Bendiksen to Emilson Cribari, here are 20 Ibrox transfers you probably forgot happened.

Rangers have made a number of impressive signings over the years, and a few of very forgettable ones. For every Brian Laudrup and Ally McCoist you have players like Matt McKay and Francisco Stella.

Those two are just a few of the names we’ve identified as some of the easily forgotten pieces of transfer business conducted by the Ibrox side over the last two decades that you might not remember very well.

It’s important to note that not everyone on this list is a bad player. However, not every player is a perfect fit for the club they join and the vast majority of Rangers fans may struggle to recall several of the signings we have put together.

Many players have simply failed to cope with the relentless pressure that comes with being a Rangers player.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out 20 players that played for Rangers that you perhaps forgot even pulled on the royal blue shirt:

1 . 20 forgotten signings who played for Rangers over the last two decades

2 . Makhtar N’Diaye - Midfielder The Senegalese midfielder penned a one-year deal under Paul Le Guen’s ill-fated spell in charge after he has previously managed him at French side Rennes. Featured in just three games before exiting the following summer (2007) which marked the end of his career.

3 . Juanma Ortiz - Defender/Midfielder The Spaniard continued to play into his 40s before hanging up his boots last year with Spanish third-tier side Intercity. Joined Rangers from Almeria in the summer of 2011 but struggled to settle and played just 10 games.

4 . Kevin Mbabu - Defender One of the flop Newcastle Five who has went on to enjoy a brilliant career. Didn’t actually manage any game time at first-team level and was replaced at half-time during a Youth Cup Final match. The Swiss international impressed during spells at Young Boys and VFL Wolfsburg since his failed period in Glasgow. Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson