4 . Ronaldo (retired) - Brazil

Played for a who's who of football giants. His agent revealed in a recent documentary that a bonkers offer was put forward from Ibrox "They told us he didn’t have to play on a Saturday in the Scottish League. They were desperate to win the Champions League and were going to allow him to play in the European matches only." Ronaldo also told STV: "Yes it's true I received an offer from Glasgow Rangers. We looked at it and decided the best offer at the time was from Inter Milan so I gave my apologies."