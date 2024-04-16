Rangers and Celtic will be gearing up for the transfer window behind the scenes amid a tantalising title race.
The Hoops are currently out in front by four points after a weekend of Premiership drama. As they beat St Mirren 3-0, Phillipe Clement’s men lost 3-2 to Ross County which means they can’t go top even by winning their game in hand versus Dundee.
In the summer, both clubs will bolster their teams, and links will become frenzied as we roll into June. There’s been plenty of transfer successes and failues but there have also been others that have been what could have been tales.
Some are well-documented lessons of the past, while some will continue to bug Rangers and Celtic decision makers over the possible positives of securing such deals. Glasgow World takes a look at 20 of the most interesting and famous faces to have been put down as Rangers or Celtic misses.
1. John McGinn (Aston Villa) - Celtic
Hibs midfielder looked set to join his boyhood heroes in 2018 before the Hoops dithered. It allowed Aston Villa to strike a deal and he's now Villans captain.
2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - Rangers
Back in 2003, Rangers boss Alex McLeish made an enquiry for a little-known Barcelona talent. Did not bad for himself with the Catalan club, PSG and Argentina's national side, now in the MLS. "Jan Wouters phoned Henk ten Cate, who was the assistant and said: ‘Messi?’ But we were told no chance," McLeish previously told The Big Interview.
3. Rivaldo (retired) - Celtic
Brazilian legend had a choice of British clubs in his playing career that spanned across Barcelona, AC Milan and more. He told the Sun in 2020: "Yep, some British clubs offered me a trial, Celtic and Bolton spring to mind. At the time it surprised me because I was in good form when I left AC Milan, so I did not understand their offer and the objective of it."
4. Ronaldo (retired) - Brazil
Played for a who's who of football giants. His agent revealed in a recent documentary that a bonkers offer was put forward from Ibrox "They told us he didn’t have to play on a Saturday in the Scottish League. They were desperate to win the Champions League and were going to allow him to play in the European matches only." Ronaldo also told STV: "Yes it's true I received an offer from Glasgow Rangers. We looked at it and decided the best offer at the time was from Inter Milan so I gave my apologies."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.