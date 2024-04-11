Rangers and Celtic have already been linked with a wide range of stars as the summer transfer window closes in.

Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement’s side are neck and neck in this season’s Premiership title race. Next campaign will likely be no different but if either side wants to steal a march, they may need to invest in their playing squad.

Since the close of the January window, rumours have been flying, with Jefte one star Rangers are already said to be after following a failed winter pursuit. But he is just one of many players who have been reported as in the sights of both the Light Blues and Celtic.

To meet our list, the player must have been reported as a target, or they or a manager must have addressed links to either Rangers or Celtic. In the case of Anwar El Ghazi and Oli McBurnie, declarations of wanting to play for either club are also accepted. Pundit suggestions - like Motherwell’s Lennon Miller - will not be counted. So let’s see who is involved

1 . Michael Zetterer (Celtic, goalkeeper) Current club: Werder Bremen

2 . Fotis Ioannidis (striker, Celtic) Current club: Panathinaikos

3 . Arnaud Bodart (goalkeeper, Rangers and Celtic) Current club: Standard Liege