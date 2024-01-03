Rangers are renowned for having a massive global following and a number of professional sport stars - both past and present - are well known for being followers of the club.
Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 20 famous sports stars who are fans of the Gers, including wrestling champions, golfers, strongmen and former Leeds United, Liverpool and Newcastle United players.
1. Luke Littler
Luke Littler follow follows Rangers on Instagram alongside Rangers player accounts, including goalkeeper Jack Butland and midfielder Ryan Jack. The young darts sensation is a Manchester United fan. Photo: Getty
2. Tom Stoltman
Two-time World’s Strongest Man winner Stoltman often competes in strong man events across the world with his older brother Luke often wears his Rangers shirt abroad and was given a VIP tour of the stadium last year. Often mingles with supporters and was in Seville for the Europa League Final.
3. Marc Warren
A leading Scottish golfer on the DP World Tour, Marc Warren is a lifelong Rangers fan and has often addressed his love for the club during on-course interviews. Photo: Matthew Lewis
4. Drew McIntyre
Ayrshire-born WWE professional wrestler, now based in Florida, is a diehard fan of the Ibrox men and has been pictured wearing his Rangers shirt at events backstage on several occasions.