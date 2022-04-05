Here is the Europa League’s Best XI so far this season, according to statistics.

Despite falling behind in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers still hold hope in their bid for European glory.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have enjoyed a spectacular Europa League campaign so far - most notably knocking out Borussia Dortmund.

Each of Rangers’ players have been fantastic and will undoubtedly put on another brilliant performance as they face Sporting Braga in the first leg of the quarter-final on Thursday night.

After a thrilling European campaign, it is no surprise to see that two players from the squad is included in WhoScored’s Best XI so far.

The line-up is based on WhoScored’s ratings, which are based on their own algorithms comprised of over 200 raw statistics.

Here is the XI...

1. Fernando Muslera - 7.2 The goalkeeper has four clean sheets in nine Europa League appearances. Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - 7.3 The Rangers captain has been exceptional in Europe this season, scoring four goals and assisting another three as the Scottish club get set to feature in the quarter-final. Photo Sales

3. Marcao - 7.5 The Galatasaray defender helped the side to five clean sheets - including one against Barcelona - as they made it to the Round of 16. Photo Sales

4. Leon Balogun - 7.1 The Rangers centre-back scored in wins over Brondby and Red Star Belgrade. Photo Sales