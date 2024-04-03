The Ibrox stands will be packed with Rangers fans - but what celebrities will be cheering them on against Celtic?

Philippe Clement has played down this clash as season-defining but with the chance to go two points clear at the top of the Premiership with a game in hand, fans around the world know it's big. Clement said after beating Hibs 3-1 at the weekend: "I also know that we can win that game; that we have the quality to do that. It's also not the decisive, ending game of the season.

"We still have eight games to go. I'm focussed on the next one, again, and after it's going to be on the next one again. That's going to be the mentality of my players. They understand that's the way. We're only focussed on one thing and that's performance."

What fans will be focused on this weekend is the result by any means neccesary, and the legion of celebrity supporters are no different. From cooking to Liverpool legends and a touch of wrestling, here are 21 celebrities with Rangers leanings ahead of this Sunday's big game.

1 . Gordon Ramsay Chef Ramsay never made a first-team appearance for the Gers, but did feature with youth appearances and a during a testimonial.

2 . James Arthur Rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor and proved an instant hit with his debut single ‘Impossible’. Rangers-mad singer has followed the club for “all of his life” and often attends matches with his die-hard supporting father.

3 . Drew McIntyre WWE superstar this week of his hope for his beloved side smashing Celtic, as he heads for Wrestlemania.