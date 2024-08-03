It’s stick your neck on the line time as Scottish Premiership action prepares to begin again.

The one thing you can guarantee is that it won’t be quiet, but what team will finish where is hard to call. Celtic will look to fend off a Rangers challenge for the league title while Hearts have designs on cementing third spot once again.

Hibs are under new head coach leadership with David Gray and he will be keen to get the club back into top half territory. That’s the same goal for Jimmy Thelin at Aberdeen, and there’s the added angle of how Kilmarnock and St Mirren will both cope with European qualifiers.

Predicting the Premiership table come May is almost impossible but we’ll do our best to try and decipher who comes where. So much can change between now and the end of the transfer window but as things stand, here’s how we think the league will look at the end of the season.

1 . 12th - St Johnstone They have circled the drain in recent years and escaped the play-offs on the final day of last term. There appears to be a lack of experience in their transfer recruits, and top flight minutes isn't aplenty with many of them. It might just be one year too far for the Perthshire Saints. | SNS Group

2 . 11th - Ross County County have been here the past two seasons and survived, and we think the same will play out again. Losing Simon Murray and Yan Dhanda are huge blows but Ronan Hale looks a good addition up front. Goals from him might not be enough to see them higher than 11th but it will be enough to secure safety for another year. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

3 . 10th - Dundee United We think it will be tight between the Tannadice side and the Staggies. They simply need stability and staying up by any means necessary will do. Jim Goodwin and co will have higher ambitions but get safe and go again. League Cup group stages shows it's a team who will take time to transition to the top flight. | SNS Group

4 . 9th - Dundee A top six finish will be hard to replicate for the Dark Blues with Hibs and Aberdeen likely to be stronger than last term. Simon Murray an excellent addition but it won't be quite enough to make a return to the top half. | SNS Group