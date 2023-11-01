3 Celtic and 2 Rangers players named in controversial Premiership Team of the Season so far - gallery
Three Celtic stars and two Rangers players feature in the Scottish Premiership’s Team of the Season so far, according to WhoScored.
The Scottish Premiership season is now ten games in - it’s been a brilliant campaign thus far for Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic, while Rangers have suffered yet another slump. But how are the two teams represented in WhoScored’s SPFL Team of the Season so far?
The XI features two Rangers stars and three Celtic players - unsurprisingly, the two Glasgow clubs dominate the team, taking up almost half of its entire entry list.
In the XI, we’ll be looking at players from clubs such as Hibs, Aberdeen, St. Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Motherwell - we’ll also include each player’s respective WhoScored rating.