It has been a season of mixed fortunes for Rangers so far. A costly 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to Aberdeen proved the final nail in the coffin of Michael Beale's tenure at the start of October.

Trailing arch rivals Celtic by seven points after seven league games, a heavy aggregate Champions League play-off defeat to PSV Eindhoven didn't help Beale get supports back onside.

Following a two-week managerial search, the club identified Philippe Clement as the "outstanding candidate", handing the Belgian boss a three-and-a-half-year contract. And his appointment has led to a remarkable upturn in form, ensuring the title race is firmly back on.

The Light Blues enter the winter break sitting eight points adrift of Brendan Rodgers' Hoops but have two games still in hand to play at a later date. Progression to the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League was a step in the right direction and just four days later, captain James Tavernier hoisted League Cup silverware above his head as the Gers downed Aberdeen at Hampden park to end their 12-year wait to lift the trophy.

Here are 33 of the best photos of Rangers fans supporting their team so far this season...

1 . DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 01: A general view of the match whilst the Rangers fans let off pyrotechnics in the Bob Shankly Stand during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on November 01, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

2 . Rangers fans display a large banner in the crowd ahead of the UEFA Europa League group C football match between Rangers and Aris Limassol at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on November 30, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

3 . GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 30: Rangers fans led by the Union Bears gather at Ibrox before the cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, on December 30, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)