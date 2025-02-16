The 2024/25 season has been a campaign full of low points for Rangers so far - but one aspect that cannot be questioned is the unwavering support of the club’s loyal fanbase.

Philippe Clement’s side continue to toil domestically, but have fared much better on the European stage after booking their spot in the Europa League last 16.

The Ibrox side trail arch rivals Celtic by a whopping 16 points in the Scottish Premiership, with manager Philippe Clement under tremendous pressure to keep hold of his job.

While the majority of supporters have turned on the Belgian, others have stood by Clement’s charges during a period of adversity both on and off the pitch with drastic changes taking place at boardroom level.

However, it’s not all been doom and gloom. Here, we take a look at 49 of the best photos of Rangers fans supporting their team across the country, in pre-season and on the continent so far this season. Can you spot yourself in any of these images?

1 . Rangers fans (season 2024/25) SNS Group

2 . Rangers fans (season 2024/25) SNS Group

3 . Rangers fans (season 2024/25) Getty Images

4 . Rangers fans (season 2024/25) Getty Images