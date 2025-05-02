Celtic have been the cash kings of Scotland this past decade - but Rangers will hope new investment at Ibrox can make them a competitive Premiership force again.

The Hoops are champions again and Brendan Rodgers thanked major shareholder Dermot Desmond for his part in bringing him back for a second go as manager. He’s been backed in the transfer market and now has Celtic in a formidable position to dominate Scottish football indefinitely.

A delegation from 49ers Enterprises - who own Leeds United - were at Ibrox this week for talks over a takeover of Rangers. They are the investment wing of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers and come with financial might of which some could be filtered into Rangers.

But how do both Desmond and 49ers Enterprises stack up against Premier League foes? Looking at estimated net worth, we take a look at the Celtic powerbroker and Rangers owner’s standings compared with the wealth of England’s top division.

1 . Newcastle United - Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners £478billion | Getty Images

2 . Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe - Manchester United £19.2billion | Getty Images

3 . Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris - Aston Villa £13.8billion | Getty Images