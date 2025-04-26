49ers Rangers transfer strategy unmasked by pundit as he spots Leeds United plan that spells delight for Ibrox
Rangers are on the brink of seeing 49ers Enterprises complete a lucrative takeover of the club, which could propel them back into silverware territory following a season to forget.
The Light Blues will see out the season without a trophy, having had their last hopes stamped out with their recent Europa League exit. Despite some impressive performances in Europe this season, Rangers couldn’t do enough to get past Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals.
However, despite now just trudging their way to the end of the season, the summer and beyond is expected to bring significant transformation to Ibrox.
Rangers to benefit from 49ers transfer strategy
Amid the 49ers Enterprises arrival as majority owners, changes are approaching on the horizon. The US investors will make a decision on the new permanent manager once the season draws to a close, and they are also expected to provide a cash flow for Rangers to ‘spend big’ on the transfer window.
That’s according to Football Insider, who report that 49ers are eager to bridge the gap between Rangers and Old Firm rivals Celtic once again.
Former Leeds United and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson spoke to the outlet and discussed how the current model at Leeds United could spell upcoming success for Rangers.
“You look at the model of what the 49ers have done at Leeds and you look at the way that they’ve run the club. It’s not been massive gross overspending, it’s not been an influx of players.
“Granted, they spent a lot at Leeds at the start of the season – more than some Premier League clubs – but they strengthened in areas that the squad needed strengthening. They didn’t go waste a load of money on one player.”
Leeds United set for Premier League football under 49ers
After falling agonisingly close in the EFL Championship play-offs last season, Leeds have now secured their place back in the Premier League for next season, opening the door for exciting new business.
Robinson continued: “It was a restructuring of quality – they’ve not only got the investment from Red Bull, but they’ve got the business now from Red Bull; the two businesses running side by side, how financially sound and structured they are.
“It’s only good for Rangers. It puts them in a position of strength where they are able to keep their better players, but they understand the game where certain players do have to go and allow a manager the opportunity to restructure with the finances.
“Leeds have been extremely well run since they’ve come in, and if that’s the way that things are going to go at Glasgow Rangers, there’s only good things ahead for them.”
Rangers will need to try again next season, as Celtic have wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title once again following an unstoppable run.
The Hoops were crowned champions of Scotland once more following their win over Dundee United on Saturday, pulling completely out of reach of Rangers after what has mostly been a one-horse race for the title.