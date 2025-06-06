Derek Ferguson has raised concerns over how Rangers staff will be feeling after the Nils Koppen news.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Ferguson believes this new chapter at Rangers could leave some members of staff uncertain on where their futures lie.

The Glasgow outfit have officially welcomed in their new majority owners, following the successful takeover from Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises. The US consortium of investors have acquired 51 percent controlling stake in Rangers, following approval from the Scottish FA. Rangers’ new owners have committed to investing an initial £20 million in the club. The news came following the announcement that technical director Nils Koppen will be leaving his role at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has weighed in on the announcement and believes that this could trigger a domino effect, which may leave other staff members ‘looking over their shoulders’.

Rangers staff could be concerned for their jobs

Speaking to Ibrox News, Ferguson discussed the current situation at Rangers.

“Everyone will be feeling under more scrutiny. I think it’s unfair on Koppen because he was asked to do two or three jobs in once originally – it wasn’t fair,” the pundit said.

“The recruitment has been way off it for years now for a club like Rangers. I did think Koppen, who is experienced, still had a role to play there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new guys will do their due diligence and see if there are better people out there for various roles – that’s just the way of football. But a lot of people will now be looking over their shoulders wondering if they still have a job at Rangers.”

Rangers put wheels in motion with new manager

49ers Enterprises have ended the fans’ wait for a new manager with the announcement of Russell Martin. The 39-year-old, who last managed Southampton, will spearhead Rangers forwards in this exciting new chapter at Ibrox.

Martin arrives following his spell with Southampton, which ended as the English side struggled to stay afloat in the Premier League. He becomes the next manager to fill the position full-time after Philippe Clement was sacked in February, ending a 16-month tenure. After a troublesome season for the Light Blues, Martin has acknowledged the work ahead of him. Former boss Clement has also reflected on areas where he feels Rangers ‘have been lacking’ for some time now.

“A lot of things have changed at the club in the last year, few years. A lot of things changed over and over again. So, I hope because that’s the main thing that’s necessary to the club, that the club has stability to work in a good way with the players, with the staff, with everybody in the club, to have a consistent story,” Clement told BBC Sport Scotland following the takeover and new manager appointment.

“I think that’s the big part that the club has been lacking for years already. I hope that the new owners can bring that for the club and for the manager, also the players.”