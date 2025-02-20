Where San Francisco 49ers + seven football teams currently sit among world’s most valuable sports clubs amid Rangers takeover bid

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are locked in a lucrative takeover bid involving American Football giants the San Francisco 49ers, with chief Paraag Marathe part of a consortium hoping to take control of the Ibrox club.

The NFL supremo and current Leeds United chairman along with fellow US business figures have held detailed discussions with the Light Blues hierarchy since the turn of the year about a major multi-million investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Scottish Sun, there are still a number of hurdles to overcome as high-level talks continue over a potential deal to bring fresh investors to the Rangers boardroom. But it’s understood there is hope that an agreement can be reached to kick start a new era in Govan.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the world’s most valuable sports teams based on their 2024 ranking. The list is ranked annually by American magazine Forbes and includes teams from the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), and several European association football leagues.

T50- Phoenix Suns (Basketball, NBA) & Arizona Cardinals (American football, NFL) $4.3

T47- New Orleans Saints (American football, NFL), PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Football, Ligue 1) & Toronto Raptors (Basketball, NBA) $4.4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

T45- Carolina Panthers (American football, NFL) & Boston Red Sox (Baseball, MLB) $4.5

T43- Philadelphia 76ers (Basketball, NBA) & Jacksonville Jaguars (American football, NFL) $4.6

42- Dallas Mavericks (Basketball, NBA) $4.7

T40- Indianapolis Colts (American football, NFL) & Brooklyn Nets (Basketball, NBA) $4.8

39- Kansas City Chiefs (American football, NFL) $4.85

T37- Tennessee Titans (American football, NFL) & Houston Rockets (Basketball, NBA) $4.9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

T34- Chicago Bulls (Basketball, NBA), BAYERN MUNICH (Football, Bundesliga) & Baltimore Ravens (American football, NFL) $5

33- Minnesota Vikings (American football, NFL) $5.05

T31- MANCHESTER CITY (Football, Premier League) & Los Angeles Chargers (American football, NFL) $5.1

30- Cleveland Browns (American football, NFL) $5.15

29- Atlanta Falcons (American football, NFL) $5.2

28- Pittsburgh Steelers (American football, NFL) $5.3

27- LIVERPOOL (Football, Premier League) $5.37

26- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (American football, NFL) $5.4

T24- Seattle Seahawks (American football, NFL) & Los Angeles Dodgers (Baseball, MLB) $5.45

T22- Los Angeles Clippers (Basketball, NBA) & Denver Broncos (American football, NFL) $5.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20- Green Bay Packers (American football, NFL) & BARCELONA (Football, La Liga) $5.6

19- Boston Celtics (Basketball, NBA) $6

18- Houston Texans (American football, NFL) $6.1

17- Miami Dolphins (American football, NFL) $6.2

16- Washington Commanders (American football, NFL) $6.3

15- Chicago Bears (American football, NFL) $6.4

T14- MANCHESTER UNITED (Football, Premier League) $6.55

12- REAL MADRID (Football, La Liga) & Philadelphia Eagles (American football, NFL) $6.6

11- Las Vegas Raiders (American football, NFL) $6.7

10- San Francisco 49ers (American football, NFL) $6.8

9- New York Jets (American football, NFL) $6.9

8- Los Angeles Lakers (Basketball, NBA) $7.1

7- New York Giants (American football, NFL) $7.3

6- New England Patriots (American football, NFL) $7.4

5- New York Knicks (Basketball, NBA) $7.5

4- New York Yankees (Baseball, MLB) $7.55

3- Los Angeles Rams (American football, NFL) $7.6

2- Golden State Warriors (Basketball, NBA) $8.8

1- Dallas Cowboys (American football, NFL) $10.1