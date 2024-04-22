Where were you on May 4th 2002?

A selection of teenage Rangers and Celtic fans now in their 30s took in a Scottish Cup final classic, as the Light Blues beat the Hoops 3-2. There hasn’t been an Old Firm final since but that all changes next month when the pair meet at Hampden Park.

Celtic’s penalty shootout win over Aberdeen and Rangers’ victory against Hearts has set up the final date with destiny, with both also embroiled in a title race. Neither side are strangers to winning this competition and while they have met in the League Cup showpiece, meetings in this competition’s equivalent have proven elusive at this stage.

So much has happened at each club in the almost 22 years since, with the good, bad and downright weird all included in our list. In no particular year, best or club order, here are 50 moments involving Rangers, Celtic and current personnel since May 4th 2002.

1 . Celtic have won 16 titles 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023

2 . Helicopter Sunday 2005

3 . Celtic have had seven managers Martin O'Neill, Gordon Strachan, Tony Mowbray, Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila, Ange Postecoglou, Brendan Rodgers

4 . 3-0 win at Lyon 2007