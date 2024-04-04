Players are coming to the end of their contracts but what Premiership stars will clubs want a look at in particular?

When it comes to Rangers, Philippe Clement has decisions to make over the experience guard. Borna Barisic and John Lundstram are linked with Turkey while Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun, Jon McLaughlin plus Kemar Roofe also have deals expiring at the end of the season. All of them are nearing towards the day their futures will be decided, with the title race occupying thoughts at present.

Across the league, several teams have calls to make. Steven Naismith has pounced on situations with Hearts reeling off three pre-contract signings already ahead of next term, with other bosses no doubt keen to do the same.

Using the WhoScored ratings system, Glasgow World takes a look at the 10 best players with contracts expiring at their current clubs right now. There’s room for two Rangers players while an in-form striker who has three goals in four games has also catapulted himself into the reckoning with his impressive displays.

1 . Blair Spittal (Motherwell, pre-contract with Hearts agreed) WhoScored rating: 7.33

2 . Borna Barišić (Rangers) WhoScored rating: 7.09

3 . John Lundstram (Rangers) WhoScored rating: 7.05