Whether a signing is good or bad is subjective with every person you ask - with Rangers and Celtic stars included in a fresh rating system.

Last summer and through the winter, both Premiership clubs in Glasgow made signings to bolster their squads. It’s currently Celtic who lead the title race by three points and with one derby at Parkhead to go, before a Scottish Cup Old Firm final for the first time since 2002.

67 players who joined the Premiership or made their stays permanent last summer and during the winter have been rated by WhoScored. There’s some Rangers and Celtic representation towards the top of the pile but some of the recruits find themselves near the bottom.

Some are no doubt harshly rated while some are given pats on the back as the number crunchers try to separate the hits from the flops. Glasgow World looks at where the Rangers and Celtic men sit.

1 . Luis Palma (Celtic) WhoScored rating: 7.42

2 . Abdallah Sima (Rangers) WhoScored rating: 7.23

3 . Owen Beck (Dundee) WhoScored rating: 7.20

4 . Frankie Kent (Hearts) WhoScored rating: 7.18