The Ibrox side have a number of high profile celebrity fans including musicians, actors, comedians and sports stars.

Glasgow Rangers are one of the best supported clubs in the UK with average attendances at Ibrox this season well above 40,000.

The club are currently preparing for the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park where the supporters making the short trip across Glasgow will no doubt be in fine voice against Aberdeen. That match will be played on Sunday, with a 3pm kick off.

Amongst the fanbase of the current Scottish Cup holders are several famous fans including musicians, actors, comedians and sports stars. Using information from CelebrityNetWorth.com, here are nine famous Rangers supporters ranked by their overall net worth:

1. Gordon Ramsay $220m Photo Sales

2. Angus Young $160m Photo Sales

3. Colin Montgomerie $55m Photo Sales

4. Lulu $30m Photo Sales