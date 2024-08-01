Another season beckons at Rangers and Philippe Clement will have his eyes fixed on clinching more silverware.
The Belgian arrived at Ibrox last November with the club already playing catch up on the domestic front and having failed to reach the Champions League group stages after a dismal start to the campaign under Michael Beale. The early signs were positive with Clement taking over the reigns as the Light Blues hauled themselves back into the title race with Celtic and safely stored the League Cup away in club’s trophy cabinet.
However, an almighty end-of-season collapse saw them concede league silverware to their arch rivals from a winning position before an agonising Scottish Cup final defeat to Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops at Hampden in May.
Progress in Europe is being sought once again by Rangers this term and more transfer activity is still craved by supporters. Pre-season performances have been poor overall and now a tricky curtain-raiser against Hearts at Tynecastle lies in wait.
Looking at nine different categories, we take a closer look at how Rangers will get on this season across the domestic fronts and in Europe. We also look at the individuals who could hit high heights for the Govan outfit this season ahead of another busy run of matches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.