Another season beckons at Rangers and Philippe Clement will have his eyes fixed on clinching more silverware.

The Belgian arrived at Ibrox last November with the club already playing catch up on the domestic front and having failed to reach the Champions League group stages after a dismal start to the campaign under Michael Beale. The early signs were positive with Clement taking over the reigns as the Light Blues hauled themselves back into the title race with Celtic and safely stored the League Cup away in club’s trophy cabinet.

However, an almighty end-of-season collapse saw them concede league silverware to their arch rivals from a winning position before an agonising Scottish Cup final defeat to Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops at Hampden in May.

Progress in Europe is being sought once again by Rangers this term and more transfer activity is still craved by supporters. Pre-season performances have been poor overall and now a tricky curtain-raiser against Hearts at Tynecastle lies in wait.

Looking at nine different categories, we take a closer look at how Rangers will get on this season across the domestic fronts and in Europe. We also look at the individuals who could hit high heights for the Govan outfit this season ahead of another busy run of matches.

1 . League position - 2nd It's runners-up again for Rangers. At this stage, it's difficult to see Philippe Clement's overhauled squad laying down a serious title challenge to Celtic but they should still finish clear of the rest. | Getty Images

2 . POTY - Mohamed Diomande Arrived in January initially on loan but his move has now been made permanent. Has created a very favourable impression during his time at the club so far and can take his game to another level with a new midfield partner in Connor Barron alongside him. | SNS Group

3 . YPOTY - Connor Barron The former Aberdeen youngster has the potential to become a fans' favourite in time. Looks to have settled in well to his new surroundings judging by his pre-season displays. Appears to have already formed a good understanding with Diomande and is tailor made for the Scottish game. | SNS Group