The 92 Premiership stars available to sign for free right now including 8 Rangers players and 3 Celtic stars

By Ben Banks
Published 12th May 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 21:11 BST

Rangers and Celtic both have contract situations to consider this summer.

The free agency period is about to kick off and clubs like Rangers plus Celtic don’t have long to tie up stars they are keen on keeping.

At Ibrox, there’s a whole host of senior stars out of contract come the end of this season. Philippe Clement is facing an overhaul in his first summer as manager but how many he keeps at Rangers remains to be seen.

Celtic have a situation less severe in terms of head count. Most of their top stars are sorted for contracts next term but there are some emerging talents who don’t know what the future looks like.

Then there are plenty of stars from across the Premiership who may attract Rangers and Celtic interest - with a couple already linked. Here is a look at the 92 top flight players who currently will see their contracts with current clubs expiring at the end of this season.

Current club - Aberdeen

1. Kelle Roos

Current club - Aberdeen

Current club - Celtic

2. Josh Clarke

Current club - Celtic Photo: Thomas Brown

Current club - Motherwell

3. Liam Kelly

Current club - Motherwell Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Current club - Hibs

4. David Marshall

Current club - Hibs

