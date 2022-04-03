Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd did not expect to see the former Arsenal man named in the starting XI for biggest game of the season at Ibrox.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd did not expect to see Juventus loanee Aaron Ramsey in the starting line-up for today’s crucial Old Firm clash with Celtic.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder is starting only his second league match for the reigning champions after scoring in their last outing against Dundee on March 20.

Boyd, who had two spells with the Ibrox club from 2006 to 2010 and 2014-2015, says that the Welsh international arrived in Glasgow with high expectations but the Rangers’ supporters “haven’t seen it” yet.

Speaking on the Sky Sport punditry panel ahead of the match, he was asked if he expected Ramsey to feature in the starting XI and said: “No I didn’t, I thought Kamara would have come in.

“I wasn’t quite sure, I know Aaron Ramsey scored in their last league game and played with Wales but for me it’s a big game.

“He gets brought in with a lot of expectation, there’s no doubt that when he’s at his peak he’s a world class player and he’s going to have to show that to the Rangers’ fans today.

“When you go back to the last game at Celtic Park that’s where the battle was won early doors, Celtic were able to run right over the top of rangers in the middle of the pitch.

“Having Ryan Jack in there is crucial for me, the Jack and Lundstrum partnership has been excellent.

“With Ramsey, it’s a big day for him. He came with a lot of expectations and we’ve not quite seen it yet.

“Yes he got a goal at Dens two weeks ago but he could quite easily have been one of the ones who came off at half time because of the way Rangers played in the first half. “

Today’s Old Firm derby kicks off a noon.

Rangers starting XI: Rangers XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Lundstram, Ramsey, Jack, Aribo, Kent, Roofe