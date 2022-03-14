The Wales international has missed six consecutive games due to fitness issues but returned to the starting line-up for just the second time on Sunday

Aaron Ramsey in action for Rangers during their 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Aaron Ramsey made his first start for Rangers in a month against Dundee on Sunday and is determined to become a key figure for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in the remaining weeks of the season.

The on loan Juventus midfielder, making only his second start for the Light Blues since completing a temporary switch to Ibrox in January, lasted 79 minutes during their 3-0 Scottish Cup victory at Dens Park.

The result booked a semi-final place for the Gers at Hampden next month and ensured the Scottish champions sealed a hat-trick of wins in eight days in three different competitions.

First-half goals from Connor Goldson and captain James Tavernier had Rangers in control after 25 minutes on Tayside before Fashion Sakala rounded off the scoring in the 87th minute.

Ramsey, who missed six consecutive games due to fitness problems, was pleased to play his part in keeping Rangers Scottish Cup bid on track and is eyeing silverware at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Premier Sports, Ramsey said: “It was good to get that amount of minutes under my belt, hopefully now I can build on this.

“It was important to be in the hat for the next round, that’s the main thing. For me personally, I am happy the way things have gone, now it’s time to have a strong end to the season.

“Am I ready to build a bit of momentum now? Yeah. We have a very talented team and have done very well of late.

“Hopefully I can stay fit and build on this and show what I can do. It feels great to win, as it was a very important game.

Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey challenges Dundee defender Cammy Kerr during the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“It was vital we started well and started fast and we did that. The two early goals helped settle us and then we were in control of the game.

“We have a massive week ahead. We wanted to start well and we have.”

Rangers now turn their attention to Thursday night’s Europa League second leg encounter with Red Star in Belgrade as they close in on a quarter-final place.

Van Bronckhorst’s men are firmly in the driving seat following a 3-0 first-leg win over the Serbian outfit at Ibrox last Thursday.

Ramsey added: “I wanted to compete for these trophies and it is another massive game on Thursday. This is one of the reasons I came to the club.