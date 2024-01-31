Rangers and Celtic’s Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen have made the decision to sack manager Barry Robson following the club’s 1-1 draw at home to Dundee.

The former Dons midfielder took the job on an interim basis a year ago, leading the club to an incredible late charge up the table to secure a third place finish and European football qualification.

However, results have unravelled this season and Aberdeen currently trail third place Hearts by 18 points - albeit with two games in hand - leading to a large sense of frustration from the fans.

Robson’s reign memorably saw him lead Aberdeen to the Viaplay Cup final before ultimately losing to Rangers at Hampden Park.

Aberdeen will be keen to fill Robson’s spot in the dugout as soon as possible to ensure that the club can get their season back on track. The Dons are one of the biggest club in Scotland and will be determined not to get dragged into a relegation scrap in the coming weeks.

With that in mind we take a look at some of the main contenders to replace Robson at the Pittodrie Stadium, according to the bookmakers.

1 . Simon Grayson: 20/1 Former Leeds United and Huddersfield boss Simon Grayson has been linked with a return to football in the UK after leaving Indian outfit Bengaluru FC in December.

2 . Charlie Mulgrew - 20/1 Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew is keen to make his managerial breakthrough.

3 . Paul Lambert - 16/1 Former Celtic and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert has been linked with a return to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Livingston in 2006.