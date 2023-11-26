Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers ratings - One player earns a 7 as visitors turn possession into a point
James Tavernier scored a late penalty to secure a point for Rangers at Pittodrie.
Rangers rescued a draw after going behind early in Aberdeen in a match where they dominated possession, forced Dons' keeper Kelle Roos into numerous saves and hit the crossbar twice.
Bojan Miovski had given the hosts the lead but the second half was all Rangers and James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot in injury time after VAR got involved and Nick Walsh awarded a spot kick after a pull on Goldson's shirt in the box.
Here are GlasgowWorld's player ratings for Rangers from the 1-1 draw, with one player standing out for the Blues and a few not having their best performances: