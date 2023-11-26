Register
BREAKING

Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers ratings - One player earns a 7 as visitors turn possession into a point

James Tavernier scored a late penalty to secure a point for Rangers at Pittodrie.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 26th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT

Rangers rescued a draw after going behind early in Aberdeen in a match where they dominated possession, forced Dons' keeper Kelle Roos into numerous saves and hit the crossbar twice.

Bojan Miovski had given the hosts the lead but the second half was all Rangers and James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot in injury time after VAR got involved and Nick Walsh awarded a spot kick after a pull on Goldson's shirt in the box.

Here are GlasgowWorld's player ratings for Rangers from the 1-1 draw, with one player standing out for the Blues and a few not having their best performances:

Huge save early on to deny Sokler what should have been the opener then denied McGrath from distance later in the first half. Rating would be higher had he had anything to do in second half.

1. Jack Butland - 6

Huge save early on to deny Sokler what should have been the opener then denied McGrath from distance later in the first half. Rating would be higher had he had anything to do in second half.

Failed to have much of an attacking impact on the game, wasteful with deliveries and opportunities from free kicks. Late penalty goal gives overall rating a slight boost.

2. James Tavernier - 6

Failed to have much of an attacking impact on the game, wasteful with deliveries and opportunities from free kicks. Late penalty goal gives overall rating a slight boost.

Similar to Tavernier, didn't have much of an attacking impact and squandered a couple of chances.

3. Borna Barasic - 5

Similar to Tavernier, didn't have much of an attacking impact and squandered a couple of chances.

Let off early on by Sokler but both CBS caught out again five minutes later when Miovski opened the scoring. Won the penalty that rescued the point.

4. Connor Goldson - 6

Let off early on by Sokler but both CBS caught out again five minutes later when Miovski opened the scoring. Won the penalty that rescued the point.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Aberdeen