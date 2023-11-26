Rangers rescued a draw after going behind early in Aberdeen in a match where they dominated possession, forced Dons' keeper Kelle Roos into numerous saves and hit the crossbar twice.

Bojan Miovski had given the hosts the lead but the second half was all Rangers and James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot in injury time after VAR got involved and Nick Walsh awarded a spot kick after a pull on Goldson's shirt in the box.

Here are GlasgowWorld's player ratings for Rangers from the 1-1 draw, with one player standing out for the Blues and a few not having their best performances:

1 . Jack Butland - 6 Huge save early on to deny Sokler what should have been the opener then denied McGrath from distance later in the first half. Rating would be higher had he had anything to do in second half.

2 . James Tavernier - 6 Failed to have much of an attacking impact on the game, wasteful with deliveries and opportunities from free kicks. Late penalty goal gives overall rating a slight boost.

3 . Borna Barasic - 5 Similar to Tavernier, didn't have much of an attacking impact and squandered a couple of chances.

4 . Connor Goldson - 6 Let off early on by Sokler but both CBS caught out again five minutes later when Miovski opened the scoring. Won the penalty that rescued the point.