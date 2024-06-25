Aberdeen CEO Alan Burrows has sent Rangers a stern transfer warning | SNS Group

The Dons chief executive has outlined the club’s stance on the midfielder following his move to Ibrox last week.

Alan Burrows has warned Rangers that Aberdeen are “fully prepared” to take their fight over Connor Barron’s transfer to Ibrox to an SPFL tribunal if both clubs fail to agree a training compensation fee.

The 21-year-old midfielder penned a four-year deal with the Ibrox side last week after leaving Pittodrie following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. He knocked back the offer of a new deal with the Dons amid interest from other clubs in England and Italy before opting to continue his development in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen would have been guaranteed a cross-border fee of around £525,000 if Barron had decided to join a club outside of Scotland, but a fee must now be thrashed out with the Gers for the academy graduate.

Loading....

Should no agreement be reached between the two parties, a tribunal will be required to settle the outcome. And Reds chief executive Burrows admits the North East outfit are will go all the way in order to get the best value for the former player.

Speaking at a media conference on Tuesday, he said: “What happens in these situations is that both clubs are effectively mandated to find a solution before the SPFL steps in and sets the value. Both clubs have to make counter proposals to each other and if they can’t agree in a middle point, it then goes to the SPFL.

“That’s the part in the process that’s going on at the minute. If that’s can’t be agreed and there isn’t agreement between the two clubs then we are fully prepared to go to a tribunal. It is our job to get the best value for any player and we will try and do that with Connor Barron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad