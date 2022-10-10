The 19-year-old defender is the latest player to commit his future to the Ibrox club until 2025.

The 19-year-old academy graduate made his first-team debut in the 2-0 victory over Dundee United last season and has made a further two appearances under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The promising right-back has been a regular in the Dutchman’s matchday squad this term after starring for the Light Blues ‘B’ team in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League last season.

Devine played the full 90 minutes against League One side Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup in August and has been named on the bench for all three Champions League group stage fixtures, so far.

The Scotland Under-21 international has impressed during his rise through the youth ranks and is currently viewed as the understudy to captain James Tavernier, following Nathan Patterson’s departure to Everton in January.

Reflecting on his progress and promotion to the first-team, Devine praised the Gers skipper for the role he has played in his development.

He told RangersTV: “It’s been crazy to be honest. I wasn’t expecting it, but with all the heavy fixtures last season I got my chance. I started against Hearts and have been up with the first team squad ever since, so it’s been great.

“As a young player, it’s been a massive experience (being involved in Champions League games). Hopefully I can keep pushing and take my chances when they come. I need to show that in training.

“He (Tavernier) has been a massive help. He’s a great player and one to always look up to, especially being in the same position. He’s a great role model both on and off the pitch.”

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, commented: “We have developed our Academy development programme considerably in recent seasons with a clear focus on clear individual plans.

“Adam has been making excellent progress against his plan which is naturally pleasing for Gio, and all of our coaching and support staff. I am sure that Adam’s hard work and progress will continue.”