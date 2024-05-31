Rangers have been given an update amid their reported bid to sign an under-20s World Cup winner.

Rangers are said to be interested in a deal to sign Peñarol star Damian Garcia amid a contract dispute. The 20-year-old is attracting plenty of attention ahead of this summer, according to his agent, and the Gers are said to hold an interest as they look to improve their squad ahead of a potential title bid next season.

The youngster has made 17 appearances so far this season, with the Uruguayan season ongoing, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the calendar year. With that in mind, talks remain ongoing between the player and his current club, but there is also interest from elsewhere.

Garcia’s agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, has confirmed the interest amid talk of a move to Rangers. "I really like the MLS for Damian, but there are some other things from Mexico and some other markets", he told Sport 890. "Damián cannot pay rent and has to help his mother who cleans floors. He earns less than a player of mine at Miramar .

"What happens is that the contracts expire and you have no obligation to renew. And even less so if you offer me two pesos, like the vice president did. He offered Damián García two pesos for renewal."

Garcia won the under-20s World Cup with Uruguay last year, and having established himself as a first-team player aged just 20, it’s no surprise that there is interest in his services. Although, it’s also no surprise that Peñarol are fighting to keep him.

Peñarol vice president Eduardo Zaidensztat has said: "Damian is an extraordinary kid. We have received inquiries from several teams. He has a contract until the end of the year but we have not agreed to renew it and we will have to meet with Damian. He is a club player."

As for Rangers, Philippe Clement has already spoken about the club’s plans for the summer. He said following the conclusion of the season: “No I will not have time for the Euros. That was the plan but I think with the job we have to do the next couple of weeks, it will not be possible to go. I’ll have to watch on TV.

“I’m going to make a tour here with my wife in Scotland so I’m near by. But I’m going to be on the phone all the time with the computer. But she’s used to that. I’ve warned her already. We know we have less money than our competition because they have more money and they have Champions League money now. So we need to be more inventive, the recruitment needs to be more inventive.

“If your opponent has more money and can spend more you have to work better. That needs to be the challenge to make things better. We have to find better players for cheaper prices. It’s not always the player that costs more who at the end has the highest value. It’s challenging. The bigger the pool is where you can take the best fish out.