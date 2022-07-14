Ajax and Brighton linked with move for Rangers star

Brighton and Ajax are interested in signing a Rangers star, according to reports.

talkSPORT posted on social media this morning that Rangers defender Calvin Bassey is wanted by Ajax and Brighton and Hove Albion.

It also said that other Premier League clubs were interested in signing the defender.

Calvin Bassey could be heading to Brighton or Ajax.

Other media outlets have reported that the Dutch club could pay up to £25 million to bring the 22-year-old to Amsterdam.

Bassey enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ibrox in 2021/22 and was a major part of them reaching the Europa League final.

The Nigerian came through the youth system at Leicester City, but made the move to the Govan giants in 2020.

Last season, Bassey, who can operate at left back or centre back, made 65 appearances for Rangers, as he earned himself a starting slot in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.