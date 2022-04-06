There has been an over-reliance on the Colombian talisman who has been rejuvenated by Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has conceded the absence of star striker Alfredo Morelos for the remainder of the season represents a “big blow” - but how will that affect Rangers Europa League prospects?

The Ibrox club confirmed in a short statement yesterday that the Colombian talisman would miss the rest of the campaign after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury picked up on international duty.

It read: “Following an injury sustained whilst on international duty with Colombia, Alfredo Morelos has undergone surgery to his thigh.

Alfredo Morelos will miss Rangers' match with Celtic due to a thigh injury.

“Our medical team are pleased with the outcome of the operation and he rehabilitation programme is underway.

“He will return to training with the first team squad during pre-season. We wish him well during his rehabilitation.”

The news will come as a huge setback to Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he attempts to salvage the club’s season by lifting silverware in European competition.

Morelos sat out of Sunday’s 2-1 Old Firm derby loss to Celtic and will take his seat in the stands for Rangers quarter-final tie against Portuguese outfit Braga this Thursday, with the return leg taking place at Ibrox next week.

He will also be sidelined for two further derbies, including the Scottish Cup semi-final showdown at Hampden Park later this month and Van Bronckhorst concedes tackling those games without his key frontman will be difficult.

He said: “Of course it is a big blow - he is our striker and we don’t have him any more for the season.

“We are disappointed but we know the problem and how long he is out for, we now have to move on and focus on Thursday.”

So just how important is Alfredo Morelos to the Rangers team? GlasgowWorld explains why the 25-year-old will be badly missed over the coming weeks.

Morelos has been in sensational form since Giovanni van Bronckhorst was appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor last November.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst gives striker Alfredo Morelos a pat on the back as he is substituted during the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers have relied heavily on their lead striker in recent seasons, having scored 19 goals in all competitions this term.

TWELVE of those have come in the Scottish Premiership and four in the Europa League, including a brace against Sparta Prague and further strikes in victories over Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade.

There is no doubt that previous Gers boss Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff succeeded in making Morelos a far more rounded player than the one they inherited in the summer of 2018.

His predatory instincts inside the opposition penalty area have always been one his his biggest strengths and has helped his team-mates flourish but the striker has worked hard on improving other aspects of his game.

His link-up play has improved significantly this season and European competition has often brought out the best in him.

Morelos was not at his best earlier in the campaign - you just have to look at his strike rate of two goals in ten games as a prime example.

However, the Dutchman’s arrival in November reignited a spark in Morelos and he has been a key figure in the club’s admirable progress in Europe.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates Rangers’ second goal

He has been a talismanic presence in leading the line on some memorable nights, including recent triumphs over German giants Borussia Dortmund and Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

He has netted 27 goals in 59 appearances, breezing past Ally McCoist as Rangers all-time leading scorer in Europe.

That has led Morelos to has set his sights on eclipsing legendary Celtic striker Henrik Larsson’s tally of 35 goals in 56 games for the Parkhead club.