Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has agreed a new extended deal at Santos on reduced wages which includes a unique goal scoring incentive.

The Colombian international was believed to be earning a lucrative £40,000-a-week after initially joining Pele's historic old club after departing Ibrox upon the expiry of his contract. He was forced to re-negotiate that deal to around half that figure with Santos desperately trying to cut costs. Morelos was expected to be on the lookout for another new employer following the Brazilian's side's humiliating relegation from the top-flight last season. A clause had been inserted into his deal which allowed the ex-Gers hitman to leave on a free transfer if they dropped into the second tier for the first time in their history. And once relegation was rubber-stamped, it was thought the 27-year-old would head through the exit door.

However, that hasn't been the case with the player opting to stay put for the forthcoming campaign. In order to make up the shortfall, Santos have decided to extend his contract until 2026, which also includes an unusual pay-as-you-score goal bonus incentive of 10,000 Brazilian reals per strike - which amounts to around £1,593.

He has been unable to play in Sao Paulo state league games last month due to not being able to be registered until a new deal was agreed, but that's has finally been signed off.

First-team boss Fabio Carille revealed he is hopeful of having Morelos available to make his seasonal debut against Guarani tomorrow, in Vila Belmiro. He stated: "The expectation is that Alfredo will be with us as soon as possible, It's a question of documentation, but I hope he will be available."