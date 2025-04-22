Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alfredo Morelos’ ongoing war of words with Newcastle United cult hero Faustino Asprilla has been cranked up another notch after the former Rangers striker accused teams in Colombia of only raising their game against his current club.

The 28-year-old - heavily criticised by his fellow countrymen last week as “unbearable” after becoming involved in an angry altercation with a fan when he was subbed off - has now been labelled “very naive” by Asprilla for suggesting players up the ante when it comes to facing his Atletico Nacional side.

Following their recent defeat against Deportivo Cali, a frustrated Morelos confessed in his post-match interview: “Every team in Colombia always play their cup final when they face us

“I find it strange that every single team raises their game against us, but we will always approach the style of football we have created and the essence of what Atletico Nacional is all about with great humility and respect.

His comments have added further heat to the public spat between the pair with Asprilla indicating a clear belief that Morelos’ observations are simply part of the competitive nature of the sport.

The well-respected TV pundit in his homeland said: “This is hardly new in football. In Argentina, they all want to beat Boca Juniors and River Plate, in Brazil, it's Flamengo. It's normal for everyone to try harder to beat the big teams across the world. Morelos is very naive if he's only just discovering it now.”

Morelos criticised by own boss after red card

It comes just a few weeks after Morelos was blasted by his OWN manager for picking up a ninth red card of his career to date. During a bad-tempered derby against Independiente Medellin last month, Nacional had two players sent off with Morelos given his marching orders in the closing stages for lashing out at an opposition goalkeeper.

It was his first dismissal since being sent off for Rangers against Hibs at Easter Road back in 2022, with Nacional manager Javier Gandolfi warning the fiery frontman he had to be more restrained following a lack of self-control after reacting to being called overweight.

He said: “Although Alfredo was clearly provoked, he has to show more respect on the pitch and behave himself. Both sets of players should have behave better, actually.”