The cynics may say it’s a fixture that rolls about often but it’s a 22-year first on Sunday when Celtic meet Rangers.

Not since 2002 have these sides met in the Scottish Cup final but that’s exactly what happens this Saturday at 3pm. Rangers have won the League Cup this season but Celtic come into the game riding high off the back of clinching a 12th title in 13 years.

While Brendan Rodgers’ side have motored over the Premiership finishing line, Philippe Clement’s have stumbled and the momentum is firmly with the current cup holders. This will be the 376th meeting of the pair and it’ll be as fiery as ever.

But who is the overall winner across the previous fixtures between Celtic and Rangers? And how does it compare to other iconic derbies like Liverpool vs Everton + AC Milan vs Inter Milan? Let’s take a look at the data, as shared by the Edinburgh Evening News.

1 . Flamengo vs Fluminense (Brazil) Games played: 381 Home win: 139 (36%) Draw: 123 (32%) Away win: 119 (31%) Winner: Flamengo

2 . Palmeiras vs Corinthians (Brazil) Games played: 334 Home win: 121 (36%) Draw: 101 (30%) Away win: 112 (34%) Winner: Palmeiras

3 . Benfica vs Sporting (Portugal) Games played: 322 Home win: 13 (43%) Draw: 69 (21%) Away win: 114 (35%) Winner: Benfica