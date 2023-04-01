The 41-year-old stopper reached the milestone during Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership win over Dundee United at Ibrox.

The 41-year-old veteran stopper - in his second spell with the Govan outfit - joins an exclusive club of Gers legends after he was named in Michael Beale’s starting line-up this afternoon.

Long-serving McGregor, who remains an influential figure, had enjoyed a number of highlights throughout his time with Light Blues, particularly in Europe, with former striker Kris Boyd rating him as Scotland’s best-ever keeper.

Capped 42 times for Scotland, McGregor has also turned out for Dunfermline, St Johnstone, Hull City, Cardiff and Besiktas during his career. After making his Rangers debut as a substitute against Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup in February 2002 under Alex McLeish, McGregor has gone to win 11 major honours with the club.

Many supporters expected he would hang up his gloves last summer after coming off the bench during the closing minutes of the Scottish Cup final against Hearts in May to add to his trophy haul. However, McGregor opted to agree a new year-long deal and made his 29th start of the campaign at home to United.

Ahead of kick-off, McGregor received a special presentation from club great John Greig to mark the landmark as he firmly cemented his place in Ibrox folklore. However, current Gers boss Beale reckons he will happily play down the achievement.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound pre-match, Beale said: “He’ll want little to no fuss, but after today he’ll look back with huge pride. He’s had a fantastic career, and he’s not finished yet. We’re delighted for him.

“He’s a mentor to the younger players in terms of standards, and he’s a big influence in the dressing room as well.”

Rumours began circulating on social media this morning that Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman, who was the standout performer as he netted a double against United, had agreed to sign for the club on a permanent basis.