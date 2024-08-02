Ally McCoist has delivered his verdict on Rangers pre-season preparations | Getty Images

Concerned Ally McCoist believes Celtic have the upper hand over his old club Rangers heading into the start of the new Premiership season as he assessed both side’s pre-season preparations.

The Hoops kick-off their defence of the league title against Kilmarnock on Sunday following three impressive friendly wins during their summer tour of the United States - beating MLS side DC United and English Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea.

In contrast, the Gers failed to win any of their five warm-up fixtures, with Philippe Clement’s revamped squad managing to pick up only two draws against Standard Liege behind-closed-doors and FC Union Berlin in the German capital. They launch their league campaign against Hearts at Tynecastle tomorrow afternoon.

McCoist has been keeping a watchful eye over both clubs this summer, hailing some of Celtic’s performances in pre-season as “unbelievable”. The Ibrox legend fears Rangers could face an uphill battle to keep up with Brendan Rodgers’ side after losing so much experience from their squad following the departures of several big names including Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic.

Delivering his verdict on how Clement's new-look side are shaping up this summer and how they currently compare to their bitter rivals, McCoist told talkSPORT: “The big two have had contrasting pre-seasons, shall we say. Celtic frankly have had some unbelievable results in pre-season.

“Rangers have frankly been pretty poor, although it was a good game against Union Berlin. Defensively they were all over the place but looked very good in attack. It's a very difficult one, it's a bit of a mixed bag at Rangers. There have been a few ones going out the door and he has brought a few in.

“The big centre-back from FC Twente Propper, Liam Kelly, Jefte, Connor Barron, and Mohamed Diomande has signed a permanent deal and the boy Cerny has signed as well. There are about six or seven new faces that have come in, but a bit of experience going out of the door as well. So, it's difficult to predict but I would be hopeful that the performances will be better than what we have seen in pre-season.”