The Rangers icon joined TNT Sports' punditry panel for the snooker - and he was swiftly talking about the Ibrox club.

Speaking with Celtic season ticket holder John Higgins at the World Snooker Championships, McCoist admitted he wanted Brendan Rodgers out of the Scottish game as soon as possible after being teased.

"I’ve just seen reports that (Daniel) Levy is trying to get Brendan Rodgers to go to Tottenham Hotspur – is there any truth in that rumour?,” snooker four-time world champion Higgins said.

"John, I’ll be honest with you mate, I’m trying to get him to go anywhere," McCoist replied as part of the four-man team including ex-Man United ace Darren Fletcher.

"I don’t care, he can go to Tottenham Hotspur, I just want him south. Is that okay? Just to clarify that in case you thought I was anti-Tottenham – I’m pro-Tottenham. I want him anywhere!”

Former Premier League boss should be Rangers boss target, says icon

When asked if interim manager Barry Ferguson should be given the job full-time, McCoist gave a measured but honest assessment.

"Do you know something? I think Barry has done fine, I really do," he stated. "I don’t think he will get it mate because the new guys who come in will want their own man.

"I’d like to see Barry stay in some capacity. I don’t think he will get the manager’s job. I might be wrong."

"I wouldn’t mind – like there’s all sorts of talk about [Jose] Mourinho. I wouldn’t be averse to a Sean Dyche or somebody like that, I really wouldn’t," he said.

Ex-Everton boss Dyche has previously worked closely with new Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who was announced to be joining the Ibrox club this week.